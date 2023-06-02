Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE CANARY HAS DIED-South Africa has been the ”Canary In The Coal Mine”
29 views
channel image
Patriots on Fire
Published Yesterday |

https://danhappel.com/dont-allow-america-to-self-destruct-like-south-africa
South Africa is a perfect example of what happens when a free market economy is turned over to Marxists in a tribal culture.

Seven years ago Harry Booyens came on my podcast to warn Americans about the destruction of civil society that he had witnessed in South Africa, and the intentional fanning of racial tensions he saw happen during the Obama Administration. 

Harry saw similarities between the Marxist “fundamental transformation of America” policies of Community Organizer Obama and the ANC Leader Mandela who had been key in “the fundamental transformation” of South Africa following the transfer of power from the Apartheid Government of DeKlerk.

Not only had the South African murder and overall crime rate gone through the roof, the coverup and outright censorship of anyone trying to expose the collapse of many free market institutions means that the fake news phenomenon is not just an American problem. 

It is a worldwide societal cancer now that Marxists and communists control academia, big tech, most national governments, and all media except a small, but growing, segment of alternative media sites.

Keywords
marxistfree marketsouth africaconnecting the dotstribal cultrueapartheid governmentfundamental transformation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket