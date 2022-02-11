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UNACCEPTABLE VIEWS: Justin Trudeau’s Offensive
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84 views • February 11, 2022
This RemnantTV Short highlights those God fearing Canadians who, according to Prime Minister Trudeau, hold “unacceptable views”.
• Who are these people and what makes them unacceptable?
• What happens to “unacceptable people” in totalitarian regimes?
• What are Justin’s plans for Canadian citizens who disagree with him?
Camps? Executions? Medial experiments?
This excerpt comes from Michael Matt’s latest Remnant Underground, “Freedom, eh? Canada Leads the World” – which was immediately taken down by YouTube for “violating community guidelines,” of course.
All RTV content is available first at https://www.remnant-tv.com, which cannot be censored in any way... even for “unacceptable views”.
• Who are these people and what makes them unacceptable?
• What happens to “unacceptable people” in totalitarian regimes?
• What are Justin’s plans for Canadian citizens who disagree with him?
Camps? Executions? Medial experiments?
This excerpt comes from Michael Matt’s latest Remnant Underground, “Freedom, eh? Canada Leads the World” – which was immediately taken down by YouTube for “violating community guidelines,” of course.
All RTV content is available first at https://www.remnant-tv.com, which cannot be censored in any way... even for “unacceptable views”.
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