THE LARGEST HUMAN SEX TRAFFICKING OPERATION IN TEXAS HISTORY ☭ WAS JUST BROKEN UP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
180 views • 6 months ago

🚨 Houston, Texas


The Largest Human Sex-Trafficking Operation in Texas History was just Broken up, Involving the Cartels and Nine Different Nightclubs 🙌


• Bora Bora Sports Bar

• El Flamingo

• El Cruzero Sports Bar

• El Rinconcita Night Club

• Koko Bongo

• La Condesa

• Las Margaritas Night Club

• Los Escorpionez #5

• Los Escorpionez #2


• This comes from a 10-year-long investigation the TABC arrested multiple criminals and saved at least 50 victims who were sex-trafficked and held against their will at the businesses.


https://rumble.com/v5jmabx-the-largest-human-sex-trafficking-operation-in-texas-history-was-just-broke.html


Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1848540644861440186


Thumbnail: https://abc13.com/hpd-arrests-68-people-for-engaging-in-prostitution-/4097372/


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they arrested 68 people for compelling or soliciting prostitution.


Authorities say the arrests were made between June 1 and July 31.


Police hope that by releasing the photos they'll raise awareness of human trafficking and put the community on notice that officers are no longer tolerating these crimes.


Law enforcement has been stepping up efforts to catch those participating in prostitution.


On Aug. 24, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced it made 11 arrests during an undercover sting that lasted two days.


Officials say some of the arrests were made close to schools, with one happening in the parking lot of a day care.

Keywords
texashoustoncartelshuman sex traffickingharris countynightclubsmulti pronged offensive10 year investigationtabc
