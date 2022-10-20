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https://gnews.org/articles/477382
Summary：10/17/2022 Michael Shoebridge, the former director of ASPI: Xi Jinping has cemented his power inside the party. He will double down on everything: China's aggression, its militarization, and even the COVID zero policy that he's got is inflicting enormous economic damage and suffering on the Chinese people.