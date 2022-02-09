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End of the World Alert: Vladimir Putin Officially Threatens to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Europe If NATO Continues Takeover of Ukraine – FULL SHOW 2/8/22
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390 views • February 09, 2022
In an official press conference, Putin threw down the gauntlet, warning the West: if NATO invokes article 5 and absorbs Ukraine into NATO - within a blink of eye - the west will see a massive military response! This is an absolute must-see/listen broadcast that is loaded with incredible and informative guests! Humanity can stop this war only if we cause a chain reaction of awakening!
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