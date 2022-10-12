Rachelle Emery: Idaho’s Governor No Conservative

Rachelle Emery, Health Freedom Idaho’s regional director for North Idaho, sat down with The New American magazine’s Bill Jasper at the 2022 ReAwaken America Tour.

She says that although Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little is touted to be a conservative, he in fact jumped on the bandwagon regarding Covid tyranny, distinguishing between “essential” and “nonessential” businesses and using an emergency order to institute a lockdown that lasted over 200 days.

Emery emphasizes the important role that governors play in states, and says it’s crucial for citizens to keep a vigilant eye on what they are really doing, rather than just believing what the mainstream media say.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com