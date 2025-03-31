The Children of Promise Morning Manna - Mar 31 2025 Romans 9 6 13 This is going to mess up some people's theology, 12 tribes, so if you're a member of one tribe you cant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Morning Manna episode, Rick and Doc continue their study in Romans 9:6–13, exploring the concept of divine election and the priority of faith over lineage. They emphasize that God's promises were never meant for all physical descendants of Abraham but for those who share Abraham’s faith. The distinction between Isaac and Ishmael—and later, Jacob and Esau—illustrates that spiritual inheritance is based on God's sovereign choice and promise, not racial descent or works. Today's discussion also touches on the believer's identity in Christ, calling listeners to live with the dignity of chosen heirs. Ultimately, today's lesson affirms that grace, not race, defines covenant membership and spiritual inheritance.
Topics Covered
God's sovereign election vs. physical lineage
The role of faith in covenant inclusion
The distinction between Isaac and Ishmael
Jacob and Esau: divine choice over tradition
Christian Zionism is contradictory to Scripture
Believer's identity as spiritual heirs through faith
God's promises are fulfilled by grace and timing, not works
Scripture References
Romans 9:6 – "For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel"
Romans 9:7 – "In Isaac shall thy seed be called"
Romans 9:8 – "The children of the promise are counted for the seed"
Romans 9:9 – "At this time will I come, and Sarah shall have a son"
Romans 9:10-11 – "The children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil... not of works, but of him that calleth"
Romans 9:12 – "The elder shall serve the younger"
Romans 9:13 – "Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated"
Galatians 4:28 – "Now we, brethren, as Isaac was, are the children of promise"
Genesis 25:23 – "The elder shall serve the younger"
Malachi 1:2-3 – "Yet I loved Jacob, and I hated Esau"