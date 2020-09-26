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ANTIFA SMACKDOWN OF THE WEEK!
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329 views • September 26, 2020
A full month of Friday night Antifa Smckdowns!
Episode #1 & 2
Owen channels his inner sports commentator for the latest series of Antifa smackdown on War Room!
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Episode #3
Knock knock. Who's there? ANTIFA! A dirty commie goes on a police ride-along, a protester loses a testicle and a cuck boy gets bitch slapped.
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Episode #4
Police take down a full line of commies with fully auto paintball guns. A rabid anti-Trump girl gets instant karma. A leprechaun gets a mouthful of bear mace and an ANTIFA ferry F's with the wrong guy.
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Patriots Organize Peaceful Protest Against ANTIFA Violence In Portland
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f6e931a327a0f0a35e3aef6
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PRO TRUMP NEWS
https://protrumpnews.com
Episode #1 & 2
Owen channels his inner sports commentator for the latest series of Antifa smackdown on War Room!
------------------------
Episode #3
Knock knock. Who's there? ANTIFA! A dirty commie goes on a police ride-along, a protester loses a testicle and a cuck boy gets bitch slapped.
-----------------
Episode #4
Police take down a full line of commies with fully auto paintball guns. A rabid anti-Trump girl gets instant karma. A leprechaun gets a mouthful of bear mace and an ANTIFA ferry F's with the wrong guy.
--------------------
Patriots Organize Peaceful Protest Against ANTIFA Violence In Portland
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f6e931a327a0f0a35e3aef6
-------------------
PRO TRUMP NEWS
https://protrumpnews.com
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