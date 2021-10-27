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The Losers (2010) "Telekinetic your way out of this." (2/28/13)
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45 views • October 27, 2021
"I'm warning you. I am a lethal killing machine. It was a secret government experiment, they did stuff to me, spooky stuff, anal stuff. Turned me into a dangerous telekinetic."
See: Series Links: The Sodomite Gateway
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
See: Series Links: The Sodomite Gateway
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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