Create New Account
Sugar in the body is Named
channel image
SharedDBec
3 Subscribers
77 views
Published a day ago

The basic names of an overdose of sugar in the body...... there are a ton of medical names meant to hide and sell the 'cures' for the massive amounts of hidden sugar in most industrial/fast foods today ..... salt, chemical additives and favor enhancers are required in large quantities in most industrial foods to hide the sugar/chemical poisoning going on in this mass effort to poison/prison the general population .... 1 minute

Keywords
adhddiabetessugarglaucoma

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket