HCQ, Ivermectin & Several Other Drugs Enormously Successful Against COVID19

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5/25/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: HCQ, Ivermectin, Doxycycline or Azithromyc and several other drugs are enormously successful against the COVID19. And that’s what’s cleared out the hospitals at the end of December in January, not the vaccine, right.