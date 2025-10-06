© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Verse 1] My leaders keep telling me, how to live my life But their words are filled with poison, so I turn off the light [Verse 2] My institutions, they've disowned me, for speaking truth They caught me in the library, with forbidden books in view [Verse 3] My teachers, they've expelled me, for questioning their facts For wearing a tinfoil hat, and acting like a hack [Verse 4] The world's falling into chaos—I don't even care As long as I've got my gold, and my private jet to share [Verse 5] And it don't bother me if people think I'm mad 'Cause I'm a global elite and I pull all the strings, sad Strings, strings, strings, strings Strings, strings, ahhhhh! Hahaha hahaha hahaha [Outro] I'm so obscenely rich, hahaha I own the media and the banks, hahaha I only care for power, hahaha Watch me burn, hahaha You fools, hahaha