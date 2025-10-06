A funk-rock groove at 95 BPM sets off with gritty bass and crisp drums, layered atop syncopated congas and locked wah guitar riffs, Swirling Hammond organ builds an earthy texture; upright bass and twangy percussive guitar push a “boom-chicka-boom” electric blues pulse, Diatonic harmonica with heavy effects fires off crossing riffs, wild bends, and octave-leaps, yielding to modulating key changes mirrored by twisting sax and guitar phrases, Clean, minimal 12-bar verse backbeats frame explosive guitar breaks, vintage rock energy, and swirling organ, while raspy male vocals drive over shifting dynamic peaks, with organ and drum solos punctuating the flow





[Verse 1] My leaders keep telling me, how to live my life But their words are filled with poison, so I turn off the light [Verse 2] My institutions, they've disowned me, for speaking truth They caught me in the library, with forbidden books in view [Verse 3] My teachers, they've expelled me, for questioning their facts For wearing a tinfoil hat, and acting like a hack [Verse 4] The world's falling into chaos—I don't even care As long as I've got my gold, and my private jet to share [Verse 5] And it don't bother me if people think I'm mad 'Cause I'm a global elite and I pull all the strings, sad Strings, strings, strings, strings Strings, strings, ahhhhh! Hahaha hahaha hahaha [Outro] I'm so obscenely rich, hahaha I own the media and the banks, hahaha I only care for power, hahaha Watch me burn, hahaha You fools, hahaha