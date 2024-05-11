The Right Way To Raise A Child, God's Perfect Love-Plan-Ingenious

Train up a child in the way he should go. The right Way. Teach him to fish you'll feed him for life. This coming weekend, May 17–19, in Hocking Hills, Ohio, the Old School Survival Bootcamp will be hosting over 160 classes on The Right Way of tanning hides, butchering, bushcraft, archery, etc. according to Nature and Nature's God.





BIGGEST HANDS-ON SELF-RELIANCE EVENT IN THE USA!





HTTPS://OLDSCHOOLSURVIVALBOOTCAMP.COM/









Survival Homesteading Skills For The Modern World





Join thousands of folks from 26 states and Canada at the largest homesteading and survival event in the Midwest - hosted by the Old School Survival Network.

Old School Survival Boot Camp is a 3-day hands-on self-reliance event that takes place annually in May in the Hocking Hills region of Ohio. This is not a "sit, listen, and take notes" kind of event. You will be an active participant in the classes and receive skill building hands-on training.





Nearly 170 hands-on survival, blacksmithing, homesteading, bushcraft, butchering, off grid living, prepping, herbalism, emergency medical , wilderness survival, homeschooling, foraging, and martial arts classes will be offered by 70+ experts from around the country.





Old School Survival Boot Camp is a hands-on learning experience for the entire family. There are over 30 classes and activities offered each day just for the kiddos!