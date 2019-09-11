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New Study Exposes Massive 9/11 Lies
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3849 views • September 11, 2019
Roland Angle, AE911Truth.org, licensed civil engineer with 52 years experience and Special Forces veteran, joins to explain the conclusions of 4 years of research they funded at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, disproving the NIST report on 9/11
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