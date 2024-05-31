Create New Account
MICROPLASTICS FOUND WHERE?!
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The health effects of microplastics on the human body are taking center stage as water bottle use, billions of masks and PPE from the COVID response have flooded our environment with unprecedented contamination.  Newly published studies show that microplastics may be contributing to blood clots and other health issues.  Even more shocking- another study found microplastics in the testicles of every dog and human tested, giving way to serious implications of infertility. 


#MicroPastics #PlasticWaterBottles #PPETrash #PPEPolution #Fertility #Testicles

del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire

