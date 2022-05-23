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Sappers of the Russian Army and DPR forces - Now Neutralize the Many Mines and Unexploded Ordnance on the Large territory of "Azovstal". 052322
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60 views • May 23, 2022
Sappers of the Russian Army and DPR forces neutralize mines and unexploded ordnance on the territory of "Azovstal"
Demining works are carried out with the involvement of specialized equipment. For two days, more than a hundred explosive objects were demined.
Demining works are carried out with the involvement of specialized equipment. For two days, more than a hundred explosive objects were demined.
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