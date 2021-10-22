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Take Your Power Back - CANADA
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140 views • October 22, 2021
This is my way of supporting the brave and wonderful people of Canada.
Listen to your competent medical experts Canada!!! Be away from the clowns among you, lest you will be swept away by the floods that are on its way to clean up the filth of this planet.
Your country has long been ordained by the Elohim, the Great Abba YHWH, to take its place among the table of nations. The patriarch Noah was appointed to do this very task of dividing the Earth according to the families that sprung up from Noah after the Great Flood. And so nations were born.
Do not let these devil worshippers of fake leaders take that God-given privilege from you. The privilege of identity, as a nation, in the Mighty and Loving eyes of the Elohim Abba YHWH.
Do not let them bring you into their own Hell, for they are all going there. Escape Canada, escape from them !!! Do not partake of their evils.
This video can be viewed at:
RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/vo2m1t-take-your-power-back-canada.html
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uLau2cpPdXh6/
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/484ad25e-58c6-490c-bae5-b8528fb1be0e
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@lightingmacsteem:8/take-your-power-back-canada.html:1
Just in case you want to support my work, my book describing Atmospheric Energy which is a very good candidate for a source of free and perpetual energy source is available at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/OFF-GRID-Lighting-Atmospheric-Electricity/dp/1724114859
Abba YHWH The Great Elohim and His Son my Adon Melech Yahshuah protect those who wait patiently for the appointed time with the guidance of the Ruach Ha Qodesh (The Holy Spirit).
The ELOHIM be exalted forever and ever !!! Ahmein.
Listen to your competent medical experts Canada!!! Be away from the clowns among you, lest you will be swept away by the floods that are on its way to clean up the filth of this planet.
Your country has long been ordained by the Elohim, the Great Abba YHWH, to take its place among the table of nations. The patriarch Noah was appointed to do this very task of dividing the Earth according to the families that sprung up from Noah after the Great Flood. And so nations were born.
Do not let these devil worshippers of fake leaders take that God-given privilege from you. The privilege of identity, as a nation, in the Mighty and Loving eyes of the Elohim Abba YHWH.
Do not let them bring you into their own Hell, for they are all going there. Escape Canada, escape from them !!! Do not partake of their evils.
This video can be viewed at:
RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/vo2m1t-take-your-power-back-canada.html
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uLau2cpPdXh6/
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/484ad25e-58c6-490c-bae5-b8528fb1be0e
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@lightingmacsteem:8/take-your-power-back-canada.html:1
Just in case you want to support my work, my book describing Atmospheric Energy which is a very good candidate for a source of free and perpetual energy source is available at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/OFF-GRID-Lighting-Atmospheric-Electricity/dp/1724114859
Abba YHWH The Great Elohim and His Son my Adon Melech Yahshuah protect those who wait patiently for the appointed time with the guidance of the Ruach Ha Qodesh (The Holy Spirit).
The ELOHIM be exalted forever and ever !!! Ahmein.
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