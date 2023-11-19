Israel Admits IDF Killed Own Civilians At Music Festival By Shooting From Helicopter

Article in Haaerz : https://www.haaretz.co.il/news/politics/2023-11-18/ty-article/0000018b-e1a5-d168-a3ef-f5ff4d070000

IDF Shot At Israelis At Nova Music Fest? Shocking Report Blows Lid Off Israel's Claims

19 Nov 2023

A shocking report published by Israeli media outlet Haaretz has "exposed" the IDF. The report mentions that civilians at Nova Music Fest were not only killed by Hamas militants on October 7. The report states that several music festival attendees were shot by Israeli attack helicopters. The report made the claims, citing an assessment of the October 7 Hamas attack by Israeli security establishments.

Hamas “Did Not Plan” To Raid Music Festival On Oct 7, Says Probe Report, “IDF Fired At Civilians”

Hamas fighters who attacked a music festival in Israel on October 7 likely did not know about the event in advance, according to an Israeli media report. The report, which cited Israeli police and security sources, said the Hamas fighters decided to target the music festival on the spot. According to the report obtained by Channel 12, Palestinian fighters had originally intended to attack nearby kibbutz Re’im and other villages near the Gaza border. On November 18, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the group had not planned to target the event.

Yasmin Porat is interviewed on Israeli state broadcaster Kan's Haboker Hazeh radio program on 15 October 2023.

The Israeli woman, who survived the Hamas assault on settlements near the Gaza boundary on 7 October 2023, says Israeli civilians were “undoubtedly” killed by their own security forces. She also says that she and other Israelis detained by the Palestinian fighters were treated "humanely."

The Israeli government, unfortunately, removed the interview portion from the 10/15 episode of the radio program Haboker Hazeh (“This Morning”) hosted by Aryeh Golan on state broadcaster Kan.

Far-right are very upset at Kan calling the broadcaster, "media in the service of Hamas" for airing the interview despite the broadcaster being an institution of the Israeli state.https://archive.ph/CLHdh

The Hannibal Directive (Hebrew: נוהל חניבעל) (or "Procedure" or "Protocol") is a controversial procedure that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have used to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers by enemy forces.







