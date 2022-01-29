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Did Jesus Really Tell His Disciples to SELL Their POSSESSIONS?
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51 views • January 29, 2022
Did Jesus' disciples really sell all of their possessions. Is that what Jesus expects us to do as well? One of Jesus' parables about a man who sold everything he had to buy a very expensive pearl, can offer some insight into what Jesus truly expects from his disciples.
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