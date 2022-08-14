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Russian Ops in Ukraine (August 14, 2022) - Russian Advances, Ukraine Shelling Nuclear Power Plant
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362 views • August 14, 2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for August 14, 2022:

- Russian forces continue to make incremental progress along the Siversk-Bakhmut defense line even according to pro-Ukrainian sources;
- There is no sign of any Ukrainian offensive around Kherson, even according to the Western media;
- Another US-supplied HIMARS has been destroyed according to the Russian MoD, that is now 8 out of 16 sent to Ukraine destroyed;
- The Pentagon is now struggling to explain why it is unable to supply Ukraine with sufficient weapons needed to execute the ever-pending “Kherson Offensive” yet to materialize;
- Claims made by the Pentagon regarding the effectiveness of various weapon systems sent have been contradicted by recently discovered documents from the US military itself;
- The US Army claims the effectiveness of common US anti-tank weapons like the Javelin and the AT-4 is around 19% among trained US soldiers. This would be much lower among Ukrainian troops;
- The Western media has decided to assign credit to Ukraine for a recent explosion in Crimea despite Kiev denying any involvement;
- Ukraine is shelling Zaporozhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in an attempt to force Russian troops to leave through international pressure;

References:

Live UA Map - Ukraine Map (pro-Ukrainian):
https://liveuamap.com/
Defense Politics Asia - Ukraine Map (more objective):
https://defensepoliticsasia.com/ukraine/
US Department of Defense - USD (Policy) Dr. Kahl Press Conference:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3120707/usd-policy-dr-kahl-press-conference/
Fort Benning, US Army - Infantry Brigade Combat Team Scout Platoon AntiArmor Engagements at the Joint Readiness Training Center:
https://www.benning.army.mil/Armor/eArmor/content/issues/2021/Winter/1Brown21.pdf
Washington Post - On the Kherson front lines, little sign of a Ukrainian offensive:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/12/ukraine-kherson-battle/
Newsweek - Half of U.S.-Made HIMARS in Ukraine Destroyed, Russia Says:
https://www.newsweek.com/half-us-made-himars-ukraine-destroyed-russia-1729622
CNBC - Zelenskyy slams Ukrainian officials for revealing tactics; Ukraine destroys last bridge over Dnipro:
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/12/russia-ukraine-live-updates.html
Guardian - Ukrainian attack on Russian airbase sends message to Moscow and beyond:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/11/ukraine-attack-russian-airbase-saky-crimea-send-message-moscow-propaganda-victory

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