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How Jesus uses crypto (Part 1)
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14 views • September 21, 2021
Blending the terms, "Crypto" and "Church", can be confusing for people but we think it is necessary to help believers think more deeply about the times we're all living in right now. Major shifts are happening in every aspect of society around us so we believe grabbing new terms and using them to open new discussions about Jesus Christ and His purposes are important. As we have seen in previous videos, "Crypto Christianity" is actually a term that has long been used to describe the condition of the church when it is forced underground. Since that is part of what Jesus Himself said would transpire in the days just before His return, we need to become more familiar with it and Him! Let's do a deeper study into the word, "crypto" as found in the Bible...and maybe gain a little wisdom for how to make some of this modern money as we do.
- Scriptures: Matthew 11:25 & Matthew 13:34-35
- Link: This page in the BibleHub.com gives us our complete list of scriptures for the word crypto: https://biblehub.com/greek/2928.htm
- Scriptures: Matthew 11:25 & Matthew 13:34-35
- Link: This page in the BibleHub.com gives us our complete list of scriptures for the word crypto: https://biblehub.com/greek/2928.htm
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