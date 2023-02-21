Create New Account
(HESHETHEYTHEMZEZIR) PRONOUNS ARE SIGNS OF MENTAL ILLNESS
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


Feb 20, 2023


People who use pronouns in their bio or choose to be called by pronouns is an indication of severe mental illness. This is the same as non-binary, transgender etc. These people have lost touch with reality and use pronouns to identify to others with the same mental illness.

Dave Golowski of Berks County PA announces his run for County Commissioner against incumbent RINO’s who refuse to be on the right side of election integrity.


https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/

