GAB's C.E.O. Andrew Torba defends Oliver Anthony against Con Inc's ridiculous slams.

See Oliver Anthony's live performance Aug 13th at Morris Farm Market of his viral music hit "Rich Men north of Richmond"





We filled 25 acres with cars and an entire venue of amazing people. I wanted to share so you could all see it. I am still blown away. Thank you for everything. I will never let you down.





https://rumble.com/v379j2z-oliver-anthony-live-at-morris-farm-market-aug-13-2023.html