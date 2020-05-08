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La plaga de la corrupción - El video mas censurado de todo internet. SUBTÍTULOS ESPAÑOL
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4576 views • May 08, 2020
Entrevista a la doctora Judy Mikovits, graduada en ciencia y especialización en biología, desarrolladora de terapias inmunes (Interferon/Alpha). Esta entrevista fue después de haber salido de la cárcel por 5 años sin ningún cargo, con orden de mordaza y después de haber sido violado todos sus derechos constitucionales. Autora del libro Plaga de corrupción, perseguida intensamente por el Estado Profundo y la maquinaria del Nuevo Orden Mundial.
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