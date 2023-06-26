Mother cures son's VAXX poison induced autism

https://rumble.com/vdfclh-mmr-vaccination-plunges-child-into-autism-and-mom-will-never-vaccinate-agai.html

http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com - Gladys took her normal, healthy 18-month-old boy into the pediatrician’s office to get the MMR vaccination, only to leave with a vaccine-injured child. The doctor said that the symptoms of the injury were “normal.” Her child would later be diagnosed with Autism. She was able to help her child by following a gluten free casein free diet, and later, by using homeopathic protocols. Please share her story to warn other parents about the dangers of vaccination and to help us stop all government sponsored vaccination mandates.

Mirrored - bootcamp

