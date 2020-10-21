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The TRUTH about Viruses
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519 views • October 21, 2020
We have to understand what a virus actually is.
I tend to believe this guy...They have us going down the wrong rabbit hole. We first have to understand what a virus is. Spread this to everybody as far as you can.
This exposes the medical industry for their lies.
Sad to say he fails the Hitler test.
I tend to believe this guy...They have us going down the wrong rabbit hole. We first have to understand what a virus is. Spread this to everybody as far as you can.
This exposes the medical industry for their lies.
Sad to say he fails the Hitler test.
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