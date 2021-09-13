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Second Coming Preparations Series (Effective Sleep Patterns to Improve Dream and Consciousness Control) Part 6
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10 views • September 13, 2021
There is a Second Coming on the way, it is up to you to prepare yourself. Loving communities will multidimensionally succeed into the rising of their intellect along with intuition to control their future with more predictability, murderous thUggery will taint their future since one aspect of the multiverse is live by the sword, then die by the sword since the ends never ever justifies the means... That means the motto "EXITUS ACTA PROBAT" is a fundamentally flawed statement within the Creator-God's multidimentional universe.
00:00
chapter 8 sleep dreams and consciousness
00:06
people vary in the amount of sleep they
00:08
need and no pill will ever allow them to
00:11
dispense with sleep entirely for too
00:13
much work is done in that state however
00:16
this could be done far more effectively
00:18
with 2 rather than one sleep periods of
00:21
lesser duration two periods of three
00:24
hours apiece would be quite sufficient
00:25
for most people if the proper
00:27
suggestions were given prior to sleep
00:30
suggestions that would ensure the body's
00:32
complete recuperation in many cases 10
00:36
hours sleep for example is actually
00:37
disadvantageous resulting in a
00:40
sluggishness both of mind and body in
00:42
this case the spirit has simply been
00:44
away from the body for too long a time
00:46
resulting in a loss of muscular
00:48
flexibility as many light snacks would
00:51
actually be much better than three large
00:53
meals a day so short naps rather than
00:55
such an extended period would also be
00:57
more effective there would be other
00:59
benefits the conscious self would recall
01:02
more of its dream adventures as a matter
01:03
of course and gradually these would be
01:06
added to the totality of experience as
01:08
the ego thinks of it as a result of more
01:11
frequent brief or sleep periods there
01:13
would also be higher peaks of conscious
01:15
focus and a more steady renewal of both
01:18
physical and psychic activity there
01:20
would not be such a definite division
01:22
between the various areas or levels of
01:24
the self a more economical use of energy
01:27
would result and also a more effective
01:29
use of nutrients consciousness as you
01:31
know it would also become more flexible
01:33
and mobile this would not lead to a
01:37
blurring of consciousness or focus
01:38
instead the greater flexibility would
01:41
result in a perfection of conscious
01:43
focus the seeming great division between
01:45
the waking and sleeping self is largely
01:47
a result of the division in function the
01:50
two being largely separated a block of
01:53
time being allotted to one and a larger
01:55
block of time to the other they are kept
01:57
apart then because of your use of time
01:59
initially your conscious life followed
02:02
the light of day
02:03
now with artificial light this need not
02:05
be the case
02:06
there are opportunities here then to be
02:08
gained from your technology that you are
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnnYpM_tk4w&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=17
https://sethlearningcenter.org/
00:00
chapter 8 sleep dreams and consciousness
00:06
people vary in the amount of sleep they
00:08
need and no pill will ever allow them to
00:11
dispense with sleep entirely for too
00:13
much work is done in that state however
00:16
this could be done far more effectively
00:18
with 2 rather than one sleep periods of
00:21
lesser duration two periods of three
00:24
hours apiece would be quite sufficient
00:25
for most people if the proper
00:27
suggestions were given prior to sleep
00:30
suggestions that would ensure the body's
00:32
complete recuperation in many cases 10
00:36
hours sleep for example is actually
00:37
disadvantageous resulting in a
00:40
sluggishness both of mind and body in
00:42
this case the spirit has simply been
00:44
away from the body for too long a time
00:46
resulting in a loss of muscular
00:48
flexibility as many light snacks would
00:51
actually be much better than three large
00:53
meals a day so short naps rather than
00:55
such an extended period would also be
00:57
more effective there would be other
00:59
benefits the conscious self would recall
01:02
more of its dream adventures as a matter
01:03
of course and gradually these would be
01:06
added to the totality of experience as
01:08
the ego thinks of it as a result of more
01:11
frequent brief or sleep periods there
01:13
would also be higher peaks of conscious
01:15
focus and a more steady renewal of both
01:18
physical and psychic activity there
01:20
would not be such a definite division
01:22
between the various areas or levels of
01:24
the self a more economical use of energy
01:27
would result and also a more effective
01:29
use of nutrients consciousness as you
01:31
know it would also become more flexible
01:33
and mobile this would not lead to a
01:37
blurring of consciousness or focus
01:38
instead the greater flexibility would
01:41
result in a perfection of conscious
01:43
focus the seeming great division between
01:45
the waking and sleeping self is largely
01:47
a result of the division in function the
01:50
two being largely separated a block of
01:53
time being allotted to one and a larger
01:55
block of time to the other they are kept
01:57
apart then because of your use of time
01:59
initially your conscious life followed
02:02
the light of day
02:03
now with artificial light this need not
02:05
be the case
02:06
there are opportunities here then to be
02:08
gained from your technology that you are
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnnYpM_tk4w&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=17
https://sethlearningcenter.org/
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