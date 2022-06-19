Medical School Deception & Brainwashing - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Lanita on La Need A SupHerb (04.01.2019)

Audio Low Quality -

Learn the ancient methods to get your superb life style transition on-point!

There is a way to get those unwanted parasites out of your body. Dr. Daniels will be speaking with us to give you some details about the use of turpentine and many other ways to hack the medical system brainwashing.

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip!

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

La Need a SupHerb website: www.SupHerbLendz.com

Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFclS4OJ4vw&t=2165s

Re-post Permission received only by Dr Jennifer Daniels, host not contacted.