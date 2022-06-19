Medical School Deception & Brainwashing - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Lanita on La Need A SupHerb (04.01.2019)

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Learn the ancient methods to get your superb life style transition on-point!
There is a way to get those unwanted parasites out of your body. Dr. Daniels will be speaking with us to give you some details about the use of turpentine and many other ways to hack the medical system brainwashing.
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Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFclS4OJ4vw&t=2165s
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