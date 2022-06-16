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6/5/2022 Miles Guo with the 2nd gen. of the fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement: I hope young people stick to principles when dealing with matters. Don’t echo the views of others. The CCP intends to brainwash young people so that they have no principles and thus do not know how to make decisions