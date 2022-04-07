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Maria Zack Exposes Pompeo Coverup of ItalyGate, Shadow Govt - Zelensky f@lse fl@g legacy, Miami Open bioweapon hit - Stew Peters 040622
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228 views • April 07, 2022
The Stew Peters Show 4/ 6/22
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Maria Zack, founder of Nations in Action, reveals more evidence behind the foreign operation to steal the 2020 election. Zack details the role Mike Pompeo played in the coverup of ItalyGate, and how General Flynn ignored the evidence pointing to Italy and a shadow government steal.
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Maria Zack, founder of Nations in Action, reveals more evidence behind the foreign operation to steal the 2020 election. Zack details the role Mike Pompeo played in the coverup of ItalyGate, and how General Flynn ignored the evidence pointing to Italy and a shadow government steal.
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