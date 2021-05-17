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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report "Because The Animals Were Dying"
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40 views • May 17, 2021
Indonesia is pulling 1 batch of astra injections after a 22 year old died. It seems they have already decided the batch will be sterile and safe though? Meanwhile in Texas a senate committee meeting called out the fact that during all the animal trials in the past the animals died! We are now the guinea pigs!
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Article Links:
https://www.rt.com/news/523964-indonesia-astrazeneca-sterility-toxicity/
https://greatgameindia.com/covid-animal-trials-stopped/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/12/un-report-pushes-global-government-to-prevent-future-pandemics/
Thumbnail Link:
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.rt.com/news/523964-indonesia-astrazeneca-sterility-toxicity/
https://greatgameindia.com/covid-animal-trials-stopped/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/12/un-report-pushes-global-government-to-prevent-future-pandemics/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/greatgameindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/COVID-19VaccineTrialsInAnimalsWereStoppedBecauseTheyKeptDying2CRevealedInTexasSenateHearing.jpg?resize=768%2C432&;ssl=1
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