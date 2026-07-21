Platner to the Train Station...and Ohio has found its next Top Cop

Thursday morning...they finally "Biden'd" Graham Platner. The repugnant Dems who crawled into a political bed with a Nazi Socialist and accused rapist and somehow were surprised with how things unfolded. Graham Platner is gone...and we'll discuss what it means.



Also, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber is running for Attorney General...and he joins us for a full hour of analysis of Ohio and the country...don't miss!



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