The British "Times" recently reported that some British universities have cooperative relations with Chinese institutions, reported Radio France International on January 25.

The universities have been linked to China's activities in the Uyghur genocide, nuclear weapons development, espionage, defense research, and hacking.

Cambridge University, a top university in the UK, signed an agreement with Tsinghua University in China on how to train voice-recognition software to recognize the Uyghur language.



