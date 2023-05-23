The third installment of the LEVEL series, the documentary "Level with Me" is definitive proof that our space agencies are fraudulent. They have been stealing our tax money for far too long. Fooling the masses with, but not limited to, CGI, green screens, harnesses, and governing your mind into a fantasy heliocentric world. Gravity you say? Well in this documentary, they prove electrostatics is the force commonly referred to and accepted as "gravity" due to our Rockefeller funded education systems,

with a ground breaking electrostatics experiment! This time around, they visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, NASA's CSBF in Palestine, Texas, and the Board of Brevard County Commissioners office in Florida. Also, they bring forth what really happened with the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion and what the crisis actors involved are currently doing with their lives. The truth can set you free!





If you'd like to support Hibbeler Productions, visit http://www.levelthefilm.com





(0:00) Intro

(2:30) Challenger explosion

(17:29) Fake ISS footage

(28:03) Sattelites/satteloons

(33:42) Rocket launches

(34:59) Operation Dominic

(40:48) What's beneath Earth?

(46:29) Gravity

(50:25) Fake alien invasion

(58:00) Project Bluebeam





Source: Greg Reese

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gregreese/

https://reesereport.com/





