Capitalism Must be Smashed to Save "Climate," Activists Say at UN Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIK, EGYPT--The world is ending because of the profit motive and capitalism, and the "system" must be overturned to prevent planetary destruction, explained Lydinyda Nacpil with the Asian Peoples' Movement for Debt and Development in this brief interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the United Nations COP27 climate summit. Nacpil organized a protest with dozens of activists inside the UN venue demanding "system change, not climate change." When asked what should replace capitalism and what nations she believes are closest to her vision, she declined to answer.

