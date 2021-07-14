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Mushrooms With a Magical Effect on Brain Health (and Many Other Things)
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541 views • July 14, 2021
Magic mushrooms have long been associated with 60s Counterculture—hippies dancing to the tune of free love, out of their minds on psychedelic drugs.
In reality, mushrooms were used by ancient cultures for a variety of medicinal and health reasons, but are only recently being recognized once again as a legitimate substance for boosting brain health.
Tune in to discover:
Which areas of the brain are affected by functional versus psychedelic mushrooms
What mycelium is, and how to grow it without excess starch or other unwanted fillers
How microdosing works, how it differs from consuming with the intention to get “high”, and why it’s difficult to build tolerance to psychedelic mushrooms
Chris Claussen is the co-founder and chief of product at Leiio Wellness, and Christian Kaelin is a senior mycologist and product manager at the same company. They both join the show to share with listeners the amazing potential of functional and psychedelic mushrooms as they relate to brain health, neurogenesis, and potentially even a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
“It’s an ancient medicine that was taken away from us through making it illegal, and now there are a lot of measures to reintroduce it as a healthy part of our lives,” says Claussen.
At Leiio, the focus is on the use of mushrooms for brain performance, including the expansion of awareness and consciousness, enhanced focus, and greater creativity. While eagerly awaiting the legalization of psychedelic mushrooms, they are tending to a fully operational farm for functional mushrooms, and will also be producing a line of nutraceuticals designed to target neurotransmitters for specific purposes.
They discuss how each of their products work, what they are best used for, and how to get them.
Press play to hear the full conversation and visit https://www.leiiowellness.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
In reality, mushrooms were used by ancient cultures for a variety of medicinal and health reasons, but are only recently being recognized once again as a legitimate substance for boosting brain health.
Tune in to discover:
Which areas of the brain are affected by functional versus psychedelic mushrooms
What mycelium is, and how to grow it without excess starch or other unwanted fillers
How microdosing works, how it differs from consuming with the intention to get “high”, and why it’s difficult to build tolerance to psychedelic mushrooms
Chris Claussen is the co-founder and chief of product at Leiio Wellness, and Christian Kaelin is a senior mycologist and product manager at the same company. They both join the show to share with listeners the amazing potential of functional and psychedelic mushrooms as they relate to brain health, neurogenesis, and potentially even a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
“It’s an ancient medicine that was taken away from us through making it illegal, and now there are a lot of measures to reintroduce it as a healthy part of our lives,” says Claussen.
At Leiio, the focus is on the use of mushrooms for brain performance, including the expansion of awareness and consciousness, enhanced focus, and greater creativity. While eagerly awaiting the legalization of psychedelic mushrooms, they are tending to a fully operational farm for functional mushrooms, and will also be producing a line of nutraceuticals designed to target neurotransmitters for specific purposes.
They discuss how each of their products work, what they are best used for, and how to get them.
Press play to hear the full conversation and visit https://www.leiiowellness.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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