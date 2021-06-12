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It is a beautiful day with lots of Sun at the Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens in Colombia
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20 views • June 12, 2021
Hanging out this Saturday June 12th in our beautiful gardens at our luxury three story 5 Bedroom B and B Bed in Medellin. We cater to North Americans . My son and I are from Southern California ( yes we are Patriots ) and we are your hosts when you visit us. Our Nature Lodge sits on one half acre of beautiful gardens with fruit trees. We are situated at the top of an exclusive residential development with a guard gate ( 24 hr security )
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