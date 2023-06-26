Dr. James Thorp: Rochelle Walensky, the CDC, and HHS Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity!

(June 23, 2023) Dr. James Thorp: “Eric Rubin, Shimabukuro, Walensky, all of these actors at the CDC and the HHS knew in March of 2021, not only was the (COVID injection) not effective, not only was it dangerous, but they KNEW from Pfizer’s own data, that they had in hand February 28th 2021, that this was the most lethal roll-out of any medical intervention, vaccine, or drug EVER in the history of medicine.”
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v2w0og6-cdcs-rochelle-walensky-knew-the-jabs-didnt-stop-the-spread.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.