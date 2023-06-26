Create New Account
Dr. James Thorp: Rochelle Walensky, the CDC, and HHS Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity!
Prevent Global Genocide
(June 23, 2023) Dr. James Thorp: “Eric Rubin,  Shimabukuro, Walensky, all of these actors at the CDC and the HHS knew in March of 2021, not only was the (COVID injection) not effective, not only was it dangerous, but they KNEW from Pfizer’s own data, that they had in hand February 28th 2021, that this was the most lethal roll-out of any medical intervention, vaccine, or drug EVER in the history of medicine.”


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson:  https://rumble.com/v2w0og6-cdcs-rochelle-walensky-knew-the-jabs-didnt-stop-the-spread.html

