The Power Of High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C - Part 1

The story of Alan Smith, a New Zealander suffering from Swine Flu fever, and whose doctors requested his family to turn off his life support machine, because they felt they could do no more for him.

On the advise of Dr. Thomas Levy, his family insisted that he be given high dose intravenous vitamin C - a decision that saved his life. And he is still alive today in 2020, over ten years after he was given 48 hours to improve before the doctors would turn off his life support machine.

Intravenous Vitamin C has cured Covid-19 patients who have severe pneumonia and have been intubated.

The power of intravenous vitamin C was reported as early as 1948, when Dr. Frederick Klenner reported curing 61 out of 61 polio patients, BEFORE the discovery of the polio vaccine. Even today, in 2020, main stream Science states that there is no cure for polio.

If it were not for the power of the Internet, it is likely that Dr. Klenner's work would continue to remain hidden from the public.

High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C has been reported to cure viral infections (including Covid 19), snake bite and cancer.