How Iran Secretly Built a 12,000 km ICBM Capability

In this video, we break down how Iran built an intercontinental ballistic missile–level capability as early as 2009, and why Western media continues to claim Iran is “years away” from reaching the United States.

Using basic rocket physics, orbital mechanics, and real-world military doctrine, this analysis explains how Iran’s space program directly overlaps with ICBM technology, and why the launch of the Omid satellite marked a strategic turning point that is rarely discussed openly. When Iran successfully placed a satellite into low Earth orbit, it demonstrated something far more important than a civilian space achievement. It proved ICBM-class propulsion, range, and systems integration — the same foundational technology used by every nuclear-armed superpower.

This video explains:

• How satellite launch vehicles and ICBMs use the same core technology

• Why orbital velocity exceeds what is needed for intercontinental range

• How Iran’s missile program evolved under sanctions

• The difference between liquid-fueled and solid-fuel missile systems

• Why solid-fuel rockets matter for second-strike deterrence

• How mobile missile platforms change modern military strategy

• Why Iran’s missile capability affects U.S., Israeli, and NATO planning We also explore Iran’s Ghaem-100 solid-fuel launcher, its military implications, and how it compares to American ICBM systems in cost, mobility, and survivability.

Mirrored - Eastwind Brigade

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!