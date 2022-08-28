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Bongino Relieved to Hear Dr. McCullough's Statements After Publicly Expressing Vaccine Regret."85% of people who take the vaccines have no problems whatsoever. About 15% do, according to a recent Zogby survey. So if you're in the 85%, Dan, and you've past a year, you should be good."
“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines…we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”
- Bill Gates
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