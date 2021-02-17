© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SECRETS OF HEALTHY LUNGS | True Pathfinder
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • February 17, 2021
In this all-encompassing presentation we look at the respiratory tract. We explore why the lungs and respiratory tract are crucial to overall health, discuss the most common diseases such as Bronchitis, Asthma, COPD, Lung cancer, their causes and symptoms and look at some holistic, natural solutions to keep your lungs in perfect working condition and deal with problems.
Get the personalized care and attention you need and deserve here:
christine.doctor
The unique natural Herbeso remedies can be obtained by contacting us:
[email protected]
Galvanic therapy devices, the Aquatone and other powerful holistic tools can be obtained here:
vibrant-body.net
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
Get the personalized care and attention you need and deserve here:
christine.doctor
The unique natural Herbeso remedies can be obtained by contacting us:
[email protected]
Galvanic therapy devices, the Aquatone and other powerful holistic tools can be obtained here:
vibrant-body.net
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.