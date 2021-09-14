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NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER! Vaccine Injuries, COVID Truth, Medical Tyranny
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411 views • September 14, 2021
Nicole Landers is a registered nurse with 20 years of experience and reports dramatic changes she has seen since February.
The Stew Peters Show continues to be vindicated after previously being referred to as purveyors of "conspiracy" and "radical theories", which have ALL COME TRUE!
https://rumble.com/vmgq07-nurse-whistleblower-vaccine-injuries-covid-truth-medical-tyranny.html
The Stew Peters Show continues to be vindicated after previously being referred to as purveyors of "conspiracy" and "radical theories", which have ALL COME TRUE!
https://rumble.com/vmgq07-nurse-whistleblower-vaccine-injuries-covid-truth-medical-tyranny.html
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