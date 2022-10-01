Given the incoming energy holocaust, I present to the world an invention which I intended to commercialize but give away for free. This product: The Fritjof Pyrolysis House Heater can heat a house either through hot air or through hot water. Very affordable and can be locally manufactured. Fuel: Firewood, coal, plastic or even car tires (with the right fuel mix). Can be tailor made as per individual needs. Produces heat 24/7/365, but need a service break every month to clear off ashes. Manufacturing materials: Brick, mortar, concrete, steel piping, a locally welded boiler or hot air converter. Any practical individual can manufacture this product by himself. Any company is invited to produce a professional commercial product, but please donate Fritjof a royalty voluntarily. Well known, but forgotten physical principles. At present, not even a prototype has been produced. No drawings. Take this information and, as/if you please, continue with it. Fight the Banksters, corrupt Politicians, lying Media who create the evil. In Jesus name.
Uploaded at three platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/48424299-f55b-4884-9bb6-191c95601961 https://www.bitchute.com/video/nHQCnQdKbNd6/ https://rumble.com/v1m9rf0-the-fritjof-pyrolysis-house-heating-products.html
Fritjof Persson
