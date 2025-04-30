Canada Elects "Globalist" Carney as PM Carney Vows to Fight Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News - Top Stories
SPECIAL BROADCAST: Post Canada Election Analysis and Call in Show - with Rick Walker
Why the Conservatives lost the Canadian Election. Mark Carney now the Elected Prime Minister vows to fight Donald Trump. Alberta 51st State question looms and Premier Daniel Smith pushes separation referendum.
Please support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com