Culture War | ZERO Deaths From COVID | Guests: Dr. Jim Meehan and Richelle Voth, PA-C | Hormone Optimization Therapy | Holistic Solutions | Preventative Wellness

Moms on a Mission welcomes back Dr. Jim Meehan with Meehan MD and for the first time, Physician Assistant Rochelle Voth. Dr. Meehan shares what got him started in hormone optimization therapy and discusses women’s 28 day rhythmic rise and fall vs. men’s 24 rhythm. Richelle discusses the absence of being taught how to critically think in medical training and how there is currently a pendulum swing to nutriceuticals. She continues to share the power of supplement nattokinase to break down the synthetic spike protein and that this can be purchased at Meehan.MD code MOMS10 for 10% off. Dr. Meehan says that the best product to purchase if you are getting one supplement is Optimal Pregnenolone because it helps with memory and stress.





Affiliates:

https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Links:

https://www.meehanmd.com/

www.momsonamission.net



