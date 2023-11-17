Create New Account
Culture War | ZERO Deaths From COVID | Guests: Dr. Jim Meehan and Richelle Voth, PA-C | Hormone Optimization Therapy | Holistic Solutions | Preventative Wellness
Moms On A Mission
Published Yesterday

Moms on a Mission welcomes back Dr. Jim Meehan with Meehan MD and for the first time, Physician Assistant Rochelle Voth. Dr. Meehan shares what got him started in hormone optimization therapy and discusses women’s 28 day rhythmic rise and fall vs. men’s  24 rhythm. Richelle discusses the absence of being taught how to critically think in medical training and how there is currently a pendulum swing to nutriceuticals. She continues to share the power of supplement nattokinase to break down the synthetic spike protein and that this can be purchased at Meehan.MD code MOMS10 for 10% off. Dr. Meehan says that the best product to purchase if you are getting one supplement is Optimal Pregnenolone because it helps with memory and stress. 


Links:

https://www.meehanmd.com/

www.momsonamission.net


Keywords
culture wardr jim meehanmoms on a missionrichelle voth

