Deplorable Conditions - Freezing Temps and Snowing in WNC
What is happening
What is happening
161 views • 3 months ago

IShallNot BeSilent


Jan 11, 2025
18 views • Jan 11, 2025

Why are folks living like this in America after a disaster? Our Government has completely failed and "The people" Rose up and have risen above it and helped their neighbors. Such a shame. So many folks from all over America have not only donated goods, but have come here and help build shelters or deliver sheds, "FOR FREE". Mirrored -    • Deplorable Conditions: Freezing Temps...   The purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.

