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UFO's and ETs ARE THEY HERE ALREADY?
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180 views • May 21, 2020
CAMELOT CASTLE TV EXCLUSIVE ....Dr Steven Greer has given. You will discover what he has got to say about UFOs and ETs to a whole new level. Those watching will get the most out of this interview if they have seen his recent films UNAKNOWLEDGED - CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE FIFTH KIND - and his recent Interview with Alex Jones
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