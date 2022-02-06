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Anti-vaccine Mandate Trucker Convoy, Vancouver, BC, Canada
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190 views • February 06, 2022
Truckers from Langley, BC, Canada, drove to downtown Vancouver at Burrard and West Georgia St. Many supporters showed up lining the sidewalks with Canadian flags and lots of cheering with truckers honking their horns. Excitement and hope filled the air. It was all very peaceful. Sat. Feb.5, 2022.
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