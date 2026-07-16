Episode 567 July 16 2026 Prelude to Famine: Trumps Announcement on Trucking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We truly are in biblical times. Yesterdays video we talked about the PRELUDE TO WAR, today its about the PRELUDE TO FAMINE. Trump announced yesterday that he was going to take jobs from illegals and give to US Veterans. THe MAGA audience applauded, The Jesus followers took motice. Prepare for this one. FAMINE IS COMING.
Prepare. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching! Love TL
Keep serving Jesus
https://snjtoday.com/trump-says-he-ll-seek-to-replace-immigrant-truck-drivers-wit/
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/15/us/politics/trump-immigrant-truck-drivers-veterans.html
https://www.hmdtrucking.com/blog/the-future-of-truck-driving-jobs/
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/larry-j-bledsoe-3-644374157_trucking-industry-turmoil-closures-in-2023-activity-7396539862436335617-Wh63'
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/larry-j-bledsoe-3-644374157_trucking-industry-turmoil-closures-in-2023-activity-7396539862436335617-Wh63
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/freight-market-pushes-another-wave-of-trucking-firms-into-bankruptcy
https://truckdispatchexperts.com/resources/trucking-bankruptcies-2026/
https://www.farmprogress.com/business/trucker-shortages-plague-food-supply-chain
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-warns-us-infrastructure-infrastructure-war-will-control-hormuz-unbreakable-read
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/27/business/economy/fertilizer-food-supply-iran-war.html
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2266394487222911
https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-20-americas-food-system-nine-meals-from-anarchy.html
https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/06/1167742
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391260452775764
https://economiccollapse.report/we-are-being-warned-that-the-global-fertilizer-crisis-could-push-world-hunger-way-above-the-current-all-time-record-high/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-25/nations-race-to-secure-enough-fertilizer-and-prevent-food-crisis
https://www.yoti.com/blog/digital-identity-food-cash-ration-monitoring/
https://socialprotection.org/publications/citizens-and-states-how-can-digital-id-and-payments-improve-state-capacity-a-0
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202407/new-highly-secure-biometric-system-proposed-for-food-ration-distribution-in-india
https://harbingersdaily.com/christian-families-attacked-after-being-denied-food-rations-told-to-abandon-christ/
https://www.bible.com/bible/1/REV.13.15-18.KJV
https://www.yoti.com/blog/digital-identity-food-cash-ration-monitoring/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391131349355253
https://www.newsbreak.com/share/4423235197052-marjorie-taylor-greene-warns-americans-will-comply-or-die-over-digital-id-and-cbdc-threat?s=a1&share_destination_id=MjY4MTY0NjQtMTc2NzY1Njg5NjU3Mg%3D
_______________________________________
Contact and support Information
$CASH APP$ link:
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn
NEW ADDRESS:
Terri Lynn
PO BOX 4
Blarisville, Ga 30514
Email: [email protected]