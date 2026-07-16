BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 567 July 16 2026 Prelude to Famine: Trumps Announcement on Trucking
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 2 days ago

We truly are in biblical times. Yesterdays video we talked about the PRELUDE TO WAR, today its about the PRELUDE TO FAMINE. Trump announced yesterday that he was going to take jobs from illegals and give to US Veterans. THe MAGA audience applauded, The Jesus followers took motice. Prepare for this one. FAMINE IS COMING.

Prepare. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching! Love TL

Keep serving Jesus


https://snjtoday.com/trump-says-he-ll-seek-to-replace-immigrant-truck-drivers-wit/


https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/15/us/politics/trump-immigrant-truck-drivers-veterans.html


https://www.hmdtrucking.com/blog/the-future-of-truck-driving-jobs/


https://www.linkedin.com/posts/larry-j-bledsoe-3-644374157_trucking-industry-turmoil-closures-in-2023-activity-7396539862436335617-Wh63'


https://www.linkedin.com/posts/larry-j-bledsoe-3-644374157_trucking-industry-turmoil-closures-in-2023-activity-7396539862436335617-Wh63


https://www.freightwaves.com/news/freight-market-pushes-another-wave-of-trucking-firms-into-bankruptcy


https://truckdispatchexperts.com/resources/trucking-bankruptcies-2026/


https://www.farmprogress.com/business/trucker-shortages-plague-food-supply-chain


https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-warns-us-infrastructure-infrastructure-war-will-control-hormuz-unbreakable-read


https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/27/business/economy/fertilizer-food-supply-iran-war.html


https://www.facebook.com/reel/2266394487222911


https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-20-americas-food-system-nine-meals-from-anarchy.html


https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/06/1167742


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391260452775764


https://economiccollapse.report/we-are-being-warned-that-the-global-fertilizer-crisis-could-push-world-hunger-way-above-the-current-all-time-record-high/


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-25/nations-race-to-secure-enough-fertilizer-and-prevent-food-crisis


https://www.yoti.com/blog/digital-identity-food-cash-ration-monitoring/


https://socialprotection.org/publications/citizens-and-states-how-can-digital-id-and-payments-improve-state-capacity-a-0


https://www.biometricupdate.com/202407/new-highly-secure-biometric-system-proposed-for-food-ration-distribution-in-india


https://harbingersdaily.com/christian-families-attacked-after-being-denied-food-rations-told-to-abandon-christ/


https://www.bible.com/bible/1/REV.13.15-18.KJV


https://www.yoti.com/blog/digital-identity-food-cash-ration-monitoring/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391131349355253


https://www.newsbreak.com/share/4423235197052-marjorie-taylor-greene-warns-americans-will-comply-or-die-over-digital-id-and-cbdc-threat?s=a1&share_destination_id=MjY4MTY0NjQtMTc2NzY1Njg5NjU3Mg%3D


_______________________________________

Contact and support Information


$CASH APP$ link:


Terri Lynn


LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


NEW ADDRESS:

Terri Lynn

PO BOX 4

Blarisville, Ga 30514


Email: [email protected]



Keywords
prophesybeast systemendtimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS Secretary Kennedy&#8217;s behind-the-scenes vaccine overhaul revealed: A five-year campaign to reshape childhood immunization policy

HHS Secretary Kennedy’s behind-the-scenes vaccine overhaul revealed: A five-year campaign to reshape childhood immunization policy

Willow Tohi
Blood and Oil: How the Israel lobby captured American foreign policy

Blood and Oil: How the Israel lobby captured American foreign policy

Ramon Tomey
Israel&#8217;s Deputy Foreign Minister Resigns Over Haredi Draft Law

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Resigns Over Haredi Draft Law

Garrison Vance
The Shadow Civilization: A provocative case against the modern world

The Shadow Civilization: A provocative case against the modern world

Belle Carter
Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration permanently ends &#8220;green new scam&#8221; appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Trump administration permanently ends “green new scam” appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy