Episode 567 July 16 2026 Prelude to Famine: Trumps Announcement on Trucking

We truly are in biblical times. Yesterdays video we talked about the PRELUDE TO WAR, today its about the PRELUDE TO FAMINE. Trump announced yesterday that he was going to take jobs from illegals and give to US Veterans. THe MAGA audience applauded, The Jesus followers took motice. Prepare for this one. FAMINE IS COMING.

Prepare. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching! Love TL

Keep serving Jesus





https://snjtoday.com/trump-says-he-ll-seek-to-replace-immigrant-truck-drivers-wit/





https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/15/us/politics/trump-immigrant-truck-drivers-veterans.html





https://www.hmdtrucking.com/blog/the-future-of-truck-driving-jobs/





https://www.linkedin.com/posts/larry-j-bledsoe-3-644374157_trucking-industry-turmoil-closures-in-2023-activity-7396539862436335617-Wh63'





https://www.linkedin.com/posts/larry-j-bledsoe-3-644374157_trucking-industry-turmoil-closures-in-2023-activity-7396539862436335617-Wh63





https://www.freightwaves.com/news/freight-market-pushes-another-wave-of-trucking-firms-into-bankruptcy





https://truckdispatchexperts.com/resources/trucking-bankruptcies-2026/





https://www.farmprogress.com/business/trucker-shortages-plague-food-supply-chain





https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-warns-us-infrastructure-infrastructure-war-will-control-hormuz-unbreakable-read





https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/27/business/economy/fertilizer-food-supply-iran-war.html





https://www.facebook.com/reel/2266394487222911





https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-20-americas-food-system-nine-meals-from-anarchy.html





https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/06/1167742





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391260452775764





https://economiccollapse.report/we-are-being-warned-that-the-global-fertilizer-crisis-could-push-world-hunger-way-above-the-current-all-time-record-high/





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-25/nations-race-to-secure-enough-fertilizer-and-prevent-food-crisis





https://www.yoti.com/blog/digital-identity-food-cash-ration-monitoring/





https://socialprotection.org/publications/citizens-and-states-how-can-digital-id-and-payments-improve-state-capacity-a-0





https://www.biometricupdate.com/202407/new-highly-secure-biometric-system-proposed-for-food-ration-distribution-in-india





https://harbingersdaily.com/christian-families-attacked-after-being-denied-food-rations-told-to-abandon-christ/





https://www.bible.com/bible/1/REV.13.15-18.KJV





https://www.yoti.com/blog/digital-identity-food-cash-ration-monitoring/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1391131349355253





https://www.newsbreak.com/share/4423235197052-marjorie-taylor-greene-warns-americans-will-comply-or-die-over-digital-id-and-cbdc-threat?s=a1&share_destination_id=MjY4MTY0NjQtMTc2NzY1Njg5NjU3Mg%3D





_______________________________________

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Terri Lynn





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Terri Lynn

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Email: [email protected]







